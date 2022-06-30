Sky Cams
Tybee Island to get funding for stormwater management plan(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island could be getting more than $2 million that’ll go toward their Stormwater Management Plan.

This plan includes a variety of infrastructure projects geared toward flood mitigation.

City officials say the 14th Street parking lot is one of the hot spots on the island for flooding and they’re excited to finally be able have the money to address it.

Mayor Shirley Sessions says the city is on track to get $2.6 million from the federal government. Sessions says this is about 76% of the money it’ll cost to complete the projects in the overall plan.

Mayor Sessions says one of the projects, that’s a top priority, includes installing a bigger stormwater pipe on 15th Street that’ll connect to the 14th Street parking lot.

Sessions says the drainage issue here isn’t only bad when a big storm, like a hurricane, hits. She says flooding can occur with just a heavy downpour.

She says projects like this have been delayed for so long because of the lack of funding. She believes focusing on infrastructure is important especially when the island is becoming so popular.

“We have more people, we have more people visiting, we have more need for larger pipes for the water to flow through to get out faster to be able to manage the big storms. This will be really updating what we should’ve been [updating] 20 years ago.”

Mayor Sessions says the money hasn’t been approved just yet, but the city is hopeful that it will.

If it does get approved, they should have it by the end of the year and at that point they can figure out when will be the best time to get the ball rolling on these stormwater management projects.

