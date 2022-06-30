Victim’s family addresses hit-and-run in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A family is left devastated after their son, 45-year-old Brandon Rhett Barber, was involved in a hit-and-run incident.

It happened on Northview Drive in Wayne County just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Georgia State Patrol says a white pickup truck rear-ended Barber as he was riding his bicycle, leaving him seriously injured, then drove away.

Dewey Barber, owner of Barber and Company in Odum, says he’s shocked after learning his son was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike Friday night.

Rhett Barber is in critical, but stable condition after the incident. His father says he’s been unconscious for five days and suffers from broken ribs, a fractured back, and bleeding from the head.

“He has come off the ventilator at this time, but he’s not able to talk yet, he doesn’t recognize anybody,” said Dewey Barber.

Rhett was life-flighted to a hospital in Savannah where he’s been ever since.

The evening of the incident, Rhett was bicycling with his fiancé, who was pulling their two-year-old daughter behind her in a bike seat.

“She said she heard a car coming, so she moved off the road, she had no sooner gotten off the road than she heard the crash. She turns around and sees Rhett laying in the middle of the road.”

Preliminary information from Georgia State Patrol indicates the driver was in a white pickup truck and left the scene.

“It’s incomprehensible to me to leave somebody bleeding in the road after you runover them.”

There have been no arrests made in the case. But, Dewey says the support he’s received from the community is unbelievable.

“Just such an outpouring from our neighbors and friends. It’s great to live in a community like that.”

Anyone with information on Friday’s incident is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 427-5970.

