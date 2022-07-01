5 people taken to the hospital after stabbing in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing on DeLesseps Avenue in Savannah.

According to Chuck Kearns with Chatham County Emergency Services, they received a call at around 7:24 p.m. about a man with a knife who was threatening the occupants of a home.

Chatham County Emergency Services found five people. three men and two woman, who were seriously injured at the scene.

They were all taken to the hospital.

There is no further information on the connection between the suspects and the victims at this time.

