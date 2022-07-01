Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

5 people taken to the hospital after stabbing in Savannah

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing on DeLesseps Avenue in Savannah.

According to Chuck Kearns with Chatham County Emergency Services, they received a call at around 7:24 p.m. about a man with a knife who was threatening the occupants of a home.

Chatham County Emergency Services found five people. three men and two woman, who were seriously injured at the scene.

They were all taken to the hospital.

There is no further information on the connection between the suspects and the victims at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
SCAD students make petition to rename Clarence Thomas Center
Police scene
Community members ask for transparency, accountability after man killed by Savannah officer
Police believe the father discovered his 18-month-old son dead after he had been left in his...
Police: Child dies after being left in hot car; father kills self
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
2 people injured in shooting on Montgomery Street
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah
Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah

Latest News

Victim’s family addresses hit-and-run in Wayne County
Victim’s family addresses hit-and-run in Wayne County
THE News at 6
Tybee Island to get funding for stormwater management plan
THE News at 6
Businesses on Hilton Head Island prepare for the 4th of July
THE News at 6
Victim’s family addresses hit-and-run in Wayne County