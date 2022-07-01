Sky Cams
Airport officials expect busy Saturday in Savannah

By Jake Wallace
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is supposed to be the busiest day for flying during the holiday weekend, according to AAA.

That’s not the case for the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. Officials said they will see the biggest crowds of the year on Saturday.

You can expect the busyness to continue through the holiday weekend.

Airport officials say good news is they haven’t dealt with a lot of cancellations so far Friday.

The most important thing for travelers right now is to be prepared in case a flight is delayed or canceled. Officials suggest arriving at the airport two to three hours early, and plan ahead.

