‘Better late than never’: GSP urges caution during busy holiday travel period

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - The official holiday travel period starts Friday evening and lasts a little over three days.

Georgia State Patrol is urging people to take their time if they’re going out of town. They say “better late than never’ applies to getting where you’re going for the July 4th weekend.

“For everybody that’s ending up their work week and beginning the travel plans, take your time, have a plan. So down, be careful, and be aware of your surroundings,” GSP Post 45 Commander Sgt. Lee Weaver said.

He definitely urges drivers to keep an eye out for the cars around you because they might not be paying attention.

Last July 4th holiday, Georgia State Patrol arrested 321 drivers for DUI. They investigated almost that many crashes.

With a longer holiday period this year, they worry they’ll see those numbers even higher before the holiday period ends midnight Monday night.

