Fines now being issued for smoking on Tybee beaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday marked one month since Tybee’s smoking ban went into effect. Up until now, the city was only giving out warnings.

Now, anyone caught smoking on the beach or crossovers will have to pay a fine.

City officials said people have been very compliant with the new rule. Because of this, clean beach volunteers say in their last three beach sweeps, compared to last year at this time, they’ve seen a 70 percent decrease in the number of cigarette butts left in the sand.

The city says they issued 19 warnings during the first month of the ban. Now, people can face fines starting at $50. For repeat offenders they could get up to a $300 fine.

Tim Arnold, with Fight Dirty Tybee, says he hopes this new rule will help the overall litter problem on the island. He says on a busy holiday weekend, like this weekend, they collect dozens of 5 gallon buckets full of trash.

Even though they’re moving in the right direction, Arnold says they’re still picking up anywhere from 700 to 1,100 cigarette butts. But he is pleased with the positive impact the ban has already had.

“We were surprised! A lot of the volunteers that came back off the beach, anecdotally, said ‘I didn’t see anybody smoking’ or ‘I only saw one person smoking’ and that’s a big difference. A sea change, if you will, from what it was even just a year ago,” Arnold said.

Given that the island expects big crowds over the next few days, Arnold reminds everyone to pick up after themselves when they leave for the day. This includes trash and beach toys. He says a good way to do this is to assign someone in the group to be on litter patrol.

