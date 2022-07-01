Georgia Southern has over $1 billion economic impact, according to study

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new study says Georgia Southern University had an economic impact to our region of just over $1 billion in 2021.

The university released the annual report this week. It factors in all three campuses - Statesboro, Armstrong, and Hinesville.

University leaders say Georgia Southern say they measure not only the economy of the university and its campuses, but also what the university spends in its communities.

“It’s not just the 3,000 employees, 27,000 students, and he equation of their spending and their impact. It’s the portfolio of grant funds - federal grants, state grants, that we turn back into the local economy,” GSU President Dr. Kyle Marrero said.

Marrero noted the 2021 figure marks the second-highest total since the consolidation of Southern and Armstrong State.

To read the full report from the University System of Georgia, please click here.

