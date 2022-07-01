Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Gov. Kemp extends Georgia gas tax suspension through mid-August

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As Georgians gear up to travel for Independence Day weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp has announced he will once again extend the temporary gas tax suspension.

In March, the governor announced he was working with state lawmakers to pass a gas tax holiday, saving Georgians about 30 cents per gallon and 33 cents per gallon for diesel. The tax break went into effect just a few weeks later with the first extension announced in late May.

Now, Gov. Kemp says he is renewing that extension saying in part he is “committed to easing the burden Georgians are facing.”

The suspension will remain in effect until at least mid-August.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 people taken to the hospital after stabbing in Savannah
5 people taken to the hospital after stabbing in Savannah
FILE PHOTO: Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter
Savannah Police Department chief stepping down to ‘focus on U.S. Marshal nomination’
FBI investigating other churches after Hinesville raid
FBI investigating other churches after Hinesville raid
Police scene
Community members ask for transparency, accountability after man killed by Savannah officer
Preston Bowen, a recent high school graduate, was killed when he and his brother were in a car...
‘We’re just tore up’: One son killed, one in critical condition after car crash

Latest News

“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
George Amos Tenney III, 35, of Anderson, South Carolina, pleaded guilty in the District of...
SC man enters guilty pleas on Capitol riot charges, accused of letting mob inside rotunda
5 people taken to the hospital after stabbing in Savannah
5 people taken to the hospital after stabbing in Savannah
Savannah Police Department chief stepping down to ‘focus on U.S. Marshal nomination’
Savannah Police Department chief stepping down to ‘focus on U.S. Marshal nomination’