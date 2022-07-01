Sky Cams
Mixing up peach fudge

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Making a sweet treat for your summer at Georgia Peach World.

Of course, they’ve got fresh peaches all the time. They also have some other treats. Maybe you’d like to try some peach cider. We’re not making that today, but this is a special treat that has one key ingredient that of course is specific to Georgia.

WTOC was in the kitchen with Sharla Higginson, the general manager at Georgia Peach World Farm to make peach fudge.

