Morning coastal showers, more rain on the way

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Isolated coastal showers are possible early Friday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 70s at daybreak.

The bulk the showers are still offshore, but rain is falling along the coast with more on the way! pic.twitter.com/KhikQhbo4Q — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) July 1, 2022

We will once again see the chance for these spotty showers and storms work their way inland through the morning into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s thanks to the cloud cover and the rain. A few showers will linger into our Friday evening, but most of us will be drying out.

Friday Tybee Tides: 1.6′ 4:30AM I 6.9′ 10:23AM I 1.6′ 4:30PM

Severe storms aren’t a great threat, but pockets of heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding under stronger storms during the afternoon. No one day will be a washout, but this trend continues into the weekend.

Looking into the weekend, afternoon convection looks like a possibility with scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s. Typical afternoon scattered showers and storms will be possible on the Fourth of July, as rain begins to diminish closer to sunset. Slightly warmer temperatures return midweek with widespread highs back in the lower 90s likely.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two will continue moving west, bringing rain to Costa Rica and Nicaragua Friday into Saturday. This could be updated into Bonnie before landfall.

A low pressure system in the northern Gulf of Mexico is moving inland, bringing showers to southern Texas.

A tropical wave over the Central Atlantic has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone as it moves into the eastern Caribbean over the weekend.

There are no local impacts expected from any of these systems.

