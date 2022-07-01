Sky Cams
New York officials rule against bitcoin-mining power plant

FILE - A brief patch of early morning sunlight brightens the landscape around the Greenidge Generation power plant, Oct. 15, 2021, in Dresden, N.Y. State officials on Thursday, June, 30, 2022, denied air permit renewals to a bitcoin-mining power plant in Finger Lakes that environmentalists called a threat to New York's climate goals.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:03 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has denied required air permit renewals to a bitcoin-mining power plant on the grounds that it was a threat to the state’s climate goals.

The permitting decision was another example of New York putting the brakes on a cryptocurrency bonanza that has alarmed environmentalists.

The state’s permitting decision involved Greenidge Generation, a power plant that had once been shut down, but was converted from to natural gas several years ago and began bitcoin mining in earnest in 2020.

A majority of the electricity produced by the plant is now used to run more than 15,000 computer servers.

