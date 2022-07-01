Sky Cams
Persons of interest wanted for questioning in connection to City Market shooting

(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been almost one week since a shooting in Savannah’s City Market injured three people.

No arrests have been made.

On Friday, police are asking for your help to identify several persons of interest. You can see a group of men walking on West St. Julian Street in downtown.

Savannah Police say these men were close to the area where the shooting happened last Saturday morning. They are wanted for questioning.

The three people injured included a 20-year-old who remains in the hospital in serious condition.

Police say if anyone has any tips or information to call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

