Police searching for man forcibly entering homes in Al Henderson Golf Course community

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a man who forcibly entered three homes in the Al Henderson Golf Course community area on Friday.

According to police, the man is described as a white male standing 5-foot-10 with dark hair. The man was wearing khaki shorts, a blue shirt and a black jacket.

Residents are asked to call 911 if spotted.

There is an active search for the suspect in the area.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.