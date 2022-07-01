Sky Cams
Police searching for man forcibly entering homes in Al Henderson Golf Course community

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for a man who forcibly entered three homes in the Al Henderson Golf Course community area on Friday.

According to police, the man is described as a white male standing 5-foot-10 with dark hair. The man was wearing khaki shorts, a blue shirt and a black jacket.

Residents are asked to call 911 if spotted.

There is an active search for the suspect in the area.

