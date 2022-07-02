Travelers should plan for delays and cancellations, Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport officials say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport officials say that they expected Saturday to be the busiest of the holiday weekend, but with nationwide pilot shortages, have been recommending that travelers plan for delays and cancellations.

“It’s not a very pleasant feeling, waiting too long. And again now, my flight has been delayed, but there’s no information, e-mail, texting. I just found out when I got there at the counter,” Jin Janon, Delayed Traveler said.

Jin Janon’s flight delay in Savannah is the latest in a string of complications on her vacation which kept her in the airport for what she says is too long.

“I came here earlier because I have to drop the car, I rent the car, so in total I have to wait like five hours before departure,” Janon said.

Other passengers made it onto their flight but they say issues with the plane kept them from takeoff. One couple was offered a later flight, which they were taking one way to pick up a moving truck. But the new flight was just too late.

“We had already missed our reservation for UHaul, so we just had to cancel the whole thing, and we have to reschedule for sometime next week, or two weeks from now, or drive there, so it’s just irritating,” Sarah Gillson and Andrew Andrews said.

Officials with Savannah Hilton Head International say many of the nationwide delays and cancellations are a result of crew shortages.

Janon, a former flight attendant, doesn’t believe airlines are doing enough to ease the burdens those cause for travelers.

“They should be more considerate. Like, if they put themselves in my shoes or any customer’s shoes, they would know that waiting here for three to five hours isn’t a very pleasant feeling,” Janon said.

According to FlightAware, almost 600 flights were cancelled and 7,000 delayed nationwide on Friday.

Officials with Savannah Hilton Head International say that though not many flights were delayed or cancelled, passengers should prepare for those possibilities.

