City of Richmond Hill kicks off their 4th of July celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The booming of fireworks in Richmond Hill capped off one of several July 4th celebrations scheduled across the Coastal Empire.

Amid weather cancellations at one of the area’s largest celebrations at Fort Stewart Friday many in attendance were looking for another opportunity to let freedom ring.

“Honestly, it’s a little bit of redemption. It’s a chance for the family to come out here. It’s a great opportunity for the community to get together, especially for a service member like me to integrate with the community, I think it’s great,” Darius Jackson, Attendee said.

The city of Richmond Hill invited the public out for an evening of food, music, and of course fireworks.

“Really this is a family event for the citizens here it’s an opportunity for them to enjoy getting out and watching fireworks,” Les Fussell, City of Richmond Hill Councilmember said.

The event drew community members and state officials alike who say it’s important to remember what we’re celebrating.

“This is what July 4th is about. We understand that freedom is not free. There’s a price to pay, and we’ve got so many great veterans and active military who are, right now, fighting for us and fighting for our freedom,” Rep. Buddy Carter said.

And the threat of a repeat washout did not step revelers from coming out to catch a glimpse of the fireworks.

“No. The heat, I’m not used to that, so the rain is much appreciated,” Morgan Nichols said.

