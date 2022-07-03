Coastal Plain League Announces 2022 All-Star Game Rosters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Plain League announced their 2022 All-Stars right before the Bananas game Saturday.

The Bananas have eight players on the roster and that’s the most of any team in the west division.

Catcher Indy Stanley, outfielders Drew Yniesta and Armando Becerra, lefty Carson Dorsey were all named starters while third baseman Beau Brewer, outfielder Ty Jackson, pitchers Jared Donalson and Noah Daniel were each named reserves.

The Coastal Plain League All-Star game will be played July 10 in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

It will be the first year since 2019 they’ve had an All-Star game due to the pandemic.

For information click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.