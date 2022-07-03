Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Coastal Plain League Announces 2022 All-Star Game Rosters

Coastal Plain League Announces 2022 All-Star Game Rosters
Coastal Plain League Announces 2022 All-Star Game Rosters(WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Plain League announced their 2022 All-Stars right before the Bananas game Saturday.

The Bananas have eight players on the roster and that’s the most of any team in the west division.

Catcher Indy Stanley, outfielders Drew Yniesta and Armando Becerra, lefty Carson Dorsey were all named starters while third baseman Beau Brewer, outfielder Ty Jackson, pitchers Jared Donalson and Noah Daniel were each named reserves.

The Coastal Plain League All-Star game will be played July 10 in Holly Springs, North Carolina.

It will be the first year since 2019 they’ve had an All-Star game due to the pandemic.

For information click here

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect pulled from pond with alligators on Chatham Co. golf course
Savannah Police investigating homicide after fatal shooting on Meadows Ave.
5 people taken to the hospital after stabbing in Savannah
Suspect charged after multiple injured in domestic-related stabbing
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Fort Stewart’s Independence Day celebration canceled due to weather
Fort Stewart’s Independence Day celebration canceled due to weather

Latest News

UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
Big Ten votes to add USC, UCLA as members starting in 2024
Casey Motter Braves PA Announcer
Atlanta Braves PA announcer Casey Motter dies, officials announce
PGA Tour tournament coming to Ridgeland golf club
David Proctor
Savannah Clovers appoint first head coach as professional soccer club