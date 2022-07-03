Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Ft. McAllister held their annual 4th of July event

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People of all ages gathered at the Civil War-Era Fort to watch as historians fired off a cannon and acted out drills with muskets to celebrate Independence Day in an ‘old fashion’ way.

The artillery demonstrations are something park rangers say they’ve been doing for years.

They say this event is an educational experience that gives the community the chance to see how weapons from the 1860s perform.

Other activities included games and ice cream making.

“We choose to do this type of artillery demonstrations and muskets just because it’s a lot of fun! We enjoy it and we get to demonstrate these things to the public for people who’ve never seen it before. Since 4th of July is typically celebrated with fireworks this is our particular kind of firework,” Autumn Pinault said.

If you’re interested in taking part in the event, they’ll be firing more cannons and muskets off on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect pulled from pond with alligators on Chatham Co. golf course
Savannah Police investigating homicide after fatal shooting on Meadows Ave.
5 people taken to the hospital after stabbing in Savannah
Suspect charged after multiple injured in domestic-related stabbing
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
Fort Stewart’s Independence Day celebration canceled due to weather
Fort Stewart’s Independence Day celebration canceled due to weather

Latest News

Ft. McAllister held their annual 4th of July event
Tybee Island ready for large July 4th crowds
Savannah Stars and Stripes event at Plant Riverside
Savannah Stars and Stripes event at Plant Riverside
The City of Savannah is looking to help the next generation of entrepreneurs build a business...
Program aims to help next generation of entrepreneurs