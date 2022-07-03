Ft. McAllister held their annual 4th of July event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People of all ages gathered at the Civil War-Era Fort to watch as historians fired off a cannon and acted out drills with muskets to celebrate Independence Day in an ‘old fashion’ way.

The artillery demonstrations are something park rangers say they’ve been doing for years.

They say this event is an educational experience that gives the community the chance to see how weapons from the 1860s perform.

Other activities included games and ice cream making.

“We choose to do this type of artillery demonstrations and muskets just because it’s a lot of fun! We enjoy it and we get to demonstrate these things to the public for people who’ve never seen it before. Since 4th of July is typically celebrated with fireworks this is our particular kind of firework,” Autumn Pinault said.

If you’re interested in taking part in the event, they’ll be firing more cannons and muskets off on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

