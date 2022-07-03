Statesboro man dies after ATV accident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An accident involving an ATV has left one man dead in Statesboro.

This incident happened on West Waters Road and Five Chop Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to Bulloch County Deputy Coroner Richard Pylant, 63-year-old Tony Woodcock fell out of the ATV, sustaining fatal injures.

Woodcock was one of two passengers riding in a Kawasaki Mule ATV.

Officials say Woodcock will be going to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for an autopsy.

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

