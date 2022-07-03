Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Statesboro man dies after ATV accident

An accident involving an ATV has left one man dead in Statesboro.
An accident involving an ATV has left one man dead in Statesboro.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - An accident involving an ATV has left one man dead in Statesboro.

This incident happened on West Waters Road and Five Chop Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to Bulloch County Deputy Coroner Richard Pylant, 63-year-old Tony Woodcock fell out of the ATV, sustaining fatal injures.

Woodcock was one of two passengers riding in a Kawasaki Mule ATV.

Officials say Woodcock will be going to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler for an autopsy.

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating homicide after fatal shooting on Meadows Ave.
Serious crash near Georgia/Florida border leaves 2 dead, 12 injured
I-95 reopens after deadly crash near Georgia-Florida line
Suspect pulled from pond with alligators on Chatham Co. golf course
Two teens injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
Fort Stewart’s Independence Day celebration canceled due to weather
Fort Stewart’s Independence Day celebration canceled due to weather

Latest News

Firecracker Festival
UPDATE: Fireworks show canceled, festival continues at Mill Creek Park
Two teens injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
THE News at 11 Saturday
City of Richmond Hill kicks off their 4th of July celebration
City of Richmond Hill kicks off their 4th of July celebration
City of Richmond Hill kicks off their 4th of July celebration