Two teens injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say two teenage males suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting downtown early Sunday morning.
According to police it happened some time after midnight in the 600 block of Barnard Street.
There is no further information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
Stick with WTOC for the latest updates.
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.