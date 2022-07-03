Sky Cams
Two teens injured in overnight shooting in Savannah

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say two teenage males suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting downtown early Sunday morning.

According to police it happened some time after midnight in the 600 block of Barnard Street.

There is no further information at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

