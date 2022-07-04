Code enforcement patrols, enforces rules on Tybee Island during busy Independence Day

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people are enjoying the 4th of July by kicking back and putting their toes in the sand.

With the large crowds, though, means Tybee Island Code Enforcement officers have been out in full force since the sun came up making sure people are following beach rules.

“The code enforcement officers are hired to locate violations and issue citations,” SGT. Walter Hattrich said.

A full staff of eight officers on patrol this 4th of July from sunup to sundown.

“It is nothing for each officer to write 10-15 tickets, per officer, on a holiday like the 4th,” Mac McLain, Code Enforcement Officer said.

Sgt. Walter Hattrich with Tybee Police oversees the code enforcement division. He says they monitor about 20 beach related ordinances which includes the island’s newest one.

“The ones that we have had interactions with have been polite, like these people here. They received a citation for smoking,” Hattrich said.

Hattrich says the two most common citations they write all summer are for glass …

“Everything from cats to bunny rabbits to iguanas, snakes. You’d be amazed at what people bring on the beach.”

Code Enforcement Officer Mac McLain has been on patrol for almost two years.

McLain says a glass on the beach fine is $300.

“My entire life has been dedicated to serving others,” McLain said.

“I feel like I still continue to serve people by helping provide a safer, cleaner unity for them.”

McLain says no matter the day he has one goal in mind.

“We’re not out here just to write tickets. If I can get compliance without having to write a citation, I’m fine with that.”

“We’re out here trying to provide a safe, clean place for them to enjoy themselves with their families and not have to worry about stepping on broken glass or the sea life being destroyed by the litter.”

And when they’re not on the side-by-sides on the beach, officers can still keep a watchful eye from inside.

Because Monday is a holiday and a fireworks show is slated for around 8:30 p.m. code enforcement officers say they’ll stay on patrol until midnight or later.

