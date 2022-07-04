Dozens participate in tour commemorating contributions made by enslaved people in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A City of Savannah council member teamed up with Underground Tours to give a group of about sixty people a look back at Savannah’s past, and contributions made by enslaved people that made the City what it is today.

While organizers say they weren’t out to slight the significance of July 4th, they did want to focus on the fact that when the nation declared it’s freedom, those who were enslaved didn’t have their freedom until nearly one hundred years later.

“I celebrate Juneteenth! My ancestors were still enslaved, so I have nothing to celebrate!”

“We’re not in protest of the independence of today. We’re all free now, but we want to remember and say their names. And so it was a commemoration today of those enslaved that built Savannah,” Patt Gunn, Underground Tours said.

Along the two-block route of Monday’s walking tour, Gunn pointed out aspects of Savannah’s architecture and landmarks that have ties to the experiences of enslaved people, and their contributions to Savannah.

“This is one of two squares that had slave auctions,” Gunn said.

Gunn says it’s vital to share the stories and experiences of their ancestors, especially with the younger generation.

“If you don’t know your history, you don’t know where you’re going. If you don’t know your history, you’re bound to repeat some things that are unjust, and we don’t want any more of that. We want truth telling, reconciliation, healing and repair.”

Savannah Alderwoman At Large Alicia Miller-Blakely helped coordinate today’s walk, and says it’s her hope it continues in the years to come.

“And hopefully we can continue to do this kind of history, giving to the community. Because so many don’t know the real history. They don’t know that enslaved people actually built the City of Savannah,” Alderwoman Alicia Miller-Blakely said.

