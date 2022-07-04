Group gathers to protest SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group gathered to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in front of Savannah City Hall.

Those participating Monday say the protest stemmed from a call to action on a community Facebook page that focuses on reproductive and women’s rights.

With homemade signs, the group took advantage of a busy downtown Savannah spot with high visibility to share their message, which they say received mixed reaction at times.

“We’ve had maybe one, two comments that were suggesting that they were against abortion and that it completely fine. That is their choice. That is the whole point of this, it is a very personal choice. And for some, they could never have an abortion, and that is completely fine. But for others, they need that life-saving health care. And it is important that that is still available to them,” Kasey Giddens said.

The group says their also planning a march starting at Forsyth Park this Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.