Hot Fourth of July with a few PM showers around

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our Independence Day starts out muggy and calm with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Happy Fourth of July! It will feel close to 100° this afternoon, with spotty shower and storms! pic.twitter.com/y2ndfITJOb — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) July 4, 2022

Much like Sunday, temperatures warm up quickly, reaching the lower 90s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs will also top out in the lower 90s. It will be important to stay hydrated if you have outdoor plans, “feels like” temperatures will be above 100 degrees by lunchtime.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.9′ 6:19AM I 6.2′ 12:24PM I 1.5′ 6:35PM

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around once again during the afternoon over inland communities. The sea breeze will also bring in a chance for isolated showers and storms closer to the coast during the afternoon. Most of the rain will weaken by sunset, but there will still be a few showers around after sunset, when a lot of firework showers will get going.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon with sea breeze showers and storms possible during the afternoon hours.

For Thursday and Friday, a couple atmospheric features could be in play to increase our rain chances, although highs will still be in the low to mid 90s. This trend continues into the weekend.

Tropical update: The entire Atlantic basic is calm. There are no tropical cyclones expected to develop over the next five days.

