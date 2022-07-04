Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Independence Day festivities continue at Plant Riverside District

Independence Day festivities continue at Plant Riverside District
Independence Day festivities continue at Plant Riverside District(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrators continued Independence Day festivities along Savannah’s waterfront Sunday.

The Plant Riverside District is on day 3 of its 4 day Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend featuring live music, fountains shows, and even an appearance from the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Locals and visitors alike say they’ve been enjoying the celebration.

“You’ve got a beautiful river, beautiful scenery, lots of live music. It’s just great.”

The festival will end Monday with scheduled performances from the 3rd infantry division band and a fireworks show over the river.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makeshift Memorial set up at site of deadly crash on I-95 near Florida-Georgia line
Makeshift memorial set up at site of fatal crash near Georgia-Florida border
Barnard Street
Two teens injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
Savannah Police investigating homicide after fatal shooting on Meadows Ave.
Firecracker Festival
UPDATE: Fireworks show canceled, festival continues at Mill Creek Park
Suspect pulled from pond with alligators on Chatham Co. golf course

Latest News

One person injured in shooting at 500 Pennsylvania Ave
One person injured in shooting at 500 Pennsylvania Ave
Barnard Street
Two teens injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
The News at 6:30 - Sunday
Tips on how to keep your pet calm during firework displays
The News at 6:30 - Sunday
Two teens injured in overnight shooting in Savannah