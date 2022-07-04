Independence Day festivities continue at Plant Riverside District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrators continued Independence Day festivities along Savannah’s waterfront Sunday.

The Plant Riverside District is on day 3 of its 4 day Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend featuring live music, fountains shows, and even an appearance from the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Locals and visitors alike say they’ve been enjoying the celebration.

“You’ve got a beautiful river, beautiful scenery, lots of live music. It’s just great.”

The festival will end Monday with scheduled performances from the 3rd infantry division band and a fireworks show over the river.

