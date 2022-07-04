Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Made in America: bill would require American flags to carry the label

The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a partnership with CreatiVets. The 22-piece collection consists of 11 portraits of wounded veterans accompanied by 11 graphic representations of the songs written by the featured veterans.(Storyblocks)
By David Ade
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Made in America, a bipartisan group of senators say that should be stitched on American flags.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), said, “When taxpayers dollars are involved the work should be done in the United States.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), said, “Only 50% of a flag has to be made in America. Right. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Brown and Scott are joined in cosponsoring the All-American Flag Act by Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

According to the lawmakers, the bipartisan legislation would require the federal government to only buy flags completely produced and manufactured in the United States.

Colin Grabow, from the Cato Institute, criticizes the bipartisan bill.

Grabow said, “I think that there’s some superficial appeal here. But if you dig a little bit deeper, you see that’s really misguided.”

Grabow also said the government should be more concerned about reducing cost, especially at a time when families are feeling the impact of rising gas and food prices.

He said, “If you pass this law, this means that flags are going to cost more. They cost more. That means more expenditures by the government. That means either higher taxes or they’ll have to cut spending for some other place to to produce these flags.

Companion legislation in the House is led by Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IIl) and cosponsored by Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makeshift Memorial set up at site of deadly crash on I-95 near Florida-Georgia line
Makeshift memorial set up at site of fatal crash near Georgia-Florida border
Barnard Street
Two teens injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
Firecracker Festival
UPDATE: Fireworks show canceled, festival continues at Mill Creek Park
An accident involving an ATV has left one man dead in Statesboro.
Statesboro man dies after ATV accident
Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport
Travelers should plan for delays and cancellations, Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport officials say

Latest News

Personal Delivery Device
More delivery robots to hit streets as new law goes into effect
*
Polls open at 7 a.m. for S.C. Primary Runoff Election
THE News at 5
Work continues on Tybee Island’s voter rolls ahead of next election
Work continues on Tybee Island’s voter rolls ahead of next election
Work continues on Tybee Island’s voter rolls ahead of next election
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold