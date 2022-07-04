One person injured in shooting at 500 Pennsylvania Ave

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was shot in the leg at 500 Pennsylvania Ave Saturday evening, according to Savannah Police.

The man was taken to a local hospital and his injury is non-life-threatening.

