One person injured in shooting at 500 Pennsylvania Ave

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was shot in the leg at 500 Pennsylvania Ave Saturday evening, according to Savannah Police.

The man was taken to a local hospital and his injury is non-life-threatening.

