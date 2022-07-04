Salute from the Shore returns Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A patriotic flyover of South Carolina’s coastline returns Monday afternoon.
Salute from the Shore features F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base and C-17s from Joint Base Charleston.
The flight begins in Cherry Grove at 1 p.m. and travels down the South Carolina coast before ending in Beaufort.
The F-16s will fly over Isle of Palms at 1:15 p.m., the Charleston Harbor at 1:16 p.m., Folly Beach at 1:20 p.m. and Edisto Island at 1:24 p.m.
C-17s will fly over after the F-16s with a scheduled start time of 1:05 p.m. from Cherry Grove.
They’ll be over Isle of Palms at 1:29 p.m., the Charleston Harbor at 1:32 p.m., Folly Beach at 1:35 p.m. and Edisto Island at 1:41 p.m.
The flyover will end in Beaufort just before 2 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.