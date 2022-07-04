Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Salute from the Shore returns Monday

A patriotic flyover of South Carolina’s coastline returns Monday afternoon.
A patriotic flyover of South Carolina’s coastline returns Monday afternoon.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A patriotic flyover of South Carolina’s coastline returns Monday afternoon.

Salute from the Shore features F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base and C-17s from Joint Base Charleston.

The flight begins in Cherry Grove at 1 p.m. and travels down the South Carolina coast before ending in Beaufort.

The F-16s will fly over Isle of Palms at 1:15 p.m., the Charleston Harbor at 1:16 p.m., Folly Beach at 1:20 p.m. and Edisto Island at 1:24 p.m.

C-17s will fly over after the F-16s with a scheduled start time of 1:05 p.m. from Cherry Grove.

They’ll be over Isle of Palms at 1:29 p.m., the Charleston Harbor at 1:32 p.m., Folly Beach at 1:35 p.m. and Edisto Island at 1:41 p.m.

The flyover will end in Beaufort just before 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makeshift Memorial set up at site of deadly crash on I-95 near Florida-Georgia line
Makeshift memorial set up at site of fatal crash near Georgia-Florida border
Barnard Street
Two teens injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
Firecracker Festival
UPDATE: Fireworks show canceled, festival continues at Mill Creek Park
An accident involving an ATV has left one man dead in Statesboro.
Statesboro man dies after ATV accident
Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport
Travelers should plan for delays and cancellations, Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport officials say