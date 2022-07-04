Savannah fireworks show scheduled for Monday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plant Riverside has more events happening on Monday during the day leading up to the big event at night.

First, the 3rd Infantry Division Bands will be performing at 6:30 p.m. on Rousakis Riverfront Plaza, there will be members of the Brass Band, Rock Band and Show Band all there to perform.

Then to end the night, the annual Independence Day Fireworks Show begins at 9:15p.m. and is expected to last about 20-22 minutes. Make sure you bring chairs and blankets to watch along the waterfront.

This year the show will be produced from a barge in the middle of the Savannah River on the west end of River Street, Savannah’s Waterfront Association hopes this new location will provide the best visibility all along the river.

“It feels so great to be able to do something for the whole community, the fireworks, the entertainment, it is free and open to the public so we are thrilled to invite everybody to come down and celebrate our nation’s birthday on Savannah’s waterfront,” said Julie Musselman from Savannah’s Waterfront Association.

And if you are heading downtown, some parking tips to keep in mind. All City of Savannah parking garages will be offering a flat rate of $10 for the day on Monday. Also, all metered parking will be free on July 4th.

Also, remember that vehicles will not be allowed on River Street starting at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday and won’t open back up until after the fireworks show.

