Tybee Island celebrates Fourth of July

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Fourth of July is always the busiest day on Tybee Island but this year could be a record.

They average about 46,000 people on Tybee Island for the holiday, and just for reference, the permanent population on. the island is about 3,000 people.

With all of those people, means a lot of cars, so carpool if you can. The best parking spot is the first one you see because the city expects parking to be full by close to 9:00 a.m. on Monday, even though the main event, the fireworks show, doesn’t start until it gets dark around 9 p.m.

The show will last about 20 minutes and will be shot off from the pier on the south end, but you can view the fireworks anywhere along the beach.

“If this is your first time I really can’t express enough to get out here early and find a good parking spot and once you get that parking spot you probably don’t want to move for the rest of the day so rent a bike and ride around Tybee we are bicycle friendly and we have a bike route that goes around the island that can help you get to north beach or the south end so check out the shops and a lot of activities we have going on and make a whole day of it,” said Cassidi Kendrick, the Tybee Island Main Street Director.

Not only will parking be a struggle but you can expect traffic to be as well. Starting on Monday morning, Butler Avenue will be only open in one lane going both directions from Miller Street down to Tybrisa Street to leave one lane open for emergency vehicles.

To stay up to date on current traffic on the island, download the WAZE app and that will have everything you need to know about lane closures and travel time. Also, you can download the app Park Tybee to pay for your day of parking and add time at any point.

