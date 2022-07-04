Sky Cams
1 injured, suspect arrested after shooting on Hollywood Drive

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was injured in a shooting on Hollywood Drive Monday just before noon.

Officials say the victim suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a local hospital.

Hollywood Drive is considered the unincorporated area of Hinesville which is manned by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was arrested and is being treated by medical personnel on the scene for a previous injury.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

