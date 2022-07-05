10,000 new homes set to be built along the Great Ogeechee Pkwy.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As part of a development plan 10,000 new homes are set to be built along the Great Ogeechee Parkway and Belfast Keller Road.

That’s right near Richmond Hill Middle School and close to interstate 95.

Even though this project has a 25-year timeline some of the first homes have already been built and sold.

Officials say this development’s first residents could move in by the end of this month.

It’s a massive new development that’s been years in the making.

“It was over 8 years.”

And now the first homes have been sold in Heartwood at Richmond Hill a new community slotted to have 10,000 homes in 25 years’ time.

It’s a project that could significantly increase Richmond Hill’s population but that growth won’t come overnight.

“I don’t want people to walk away from this thinking there’s going to be 10,000 homes tomorrow. This market is typically 250-500 new homes/year, and we expect that to continue,” Bill Cunningham, VP of Real Estate said.

It’s part of a larger project from timber company Rayonier which has partnered with Richmond Hill and Bryan County to open a nearby commerce park and build the Belfast Keller interchange on interstate 95 a move that made Heartwood’s location ideal say developers.

“With Belfast Commerce Park, we’re creating jobs, with the new interchange we’re creating a venue for more commercial and retail. So the housing is just one component of it,” Cunningham said.

Despite some concerns over growth for other projects…city officials say they 8 spent years planning and building infrastructure at Heartwood before the first “for sale” signs went up.

“I don’t think that Richmond Hill, or any community can survive without growth. This is not an overnight thing. We’ve put in water main loop, so the water is out here. We’ve also put in sewer and now we have a main lift station,” Les Fussell said.

Developers say they’ve also donated land to expand existing roadways and building schools…while city officials say talks are also underway to open a new police substation in the area.

A needed addition say officials as the city grows.

“We have a lot of traffic, a lot of people see Richmond Hill. We now have 3 exits. So, all in all, it’s just going to make this community continue to grow.”

So far 114 single family homes have been given the green light with an additional 185 waiting for final approval. And that’s just a drop in the bucket of the total numbers of houses expected to be built here by the time the project is completed.

