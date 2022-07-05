Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

2 officers shot during July 4 celebration in Philadelphia

Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right...
Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right shoulder. Another officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers have been released from the hospital.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By KYW Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Two Philadelphia police officers were shot during the city’s Fourth of July festivities.

The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The fireworks were just getting underway at the time.

People were seen running and screaming as gunshots were heard at the celebration.

Police say an officer assigned to the Montgomery County bomb squad was shot in the right shoulder. Another officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Both officers have been released from the hospital.

Police are still looking for the shooter or shooters.

According to police sources, the suspect(s) were not in a position of high ground or firing from a building. Sources say this may have all started as the result of police pulling over a vehicle.

The shooting came hours after a gunman on a suburban Chicago rooftop opened fire on a July 4 parade, killing at least six people and wounding at least 30.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks will begin along the Savannah River about 9:15 p.m. on Monday.
Savannah fireworks show scheduled for Monday night
Barnard Street
Two teens injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
Makeshift Memorial set up at site of deadly crash on I-95 near Florida-Georgia line
Makeshift memorial set up at site of fatal crash near Georgia-Florida border
A to Z Mart
‘It’s worth it’: Hinesville gas station loses up to $12,000 after selling gas at a discount for community
An accident involving an ATV has left one man dead in Statesboro.
Statesboro man dies after ATV accident

Latest News

Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade, killing at...
Ill. governor calls mass shootings 'American tradition'
Plant Riverside hosts 4th of July celebration
Plant Riverside hosts 4th of July celebration
This combination of photos shows actor Johnny Depp testifying at the Fairfax County Circuit...
Heard seeks to throw out verdict in Depp defamation trial
THE News at 11
Plant Riverside hosts 4th of July celebration