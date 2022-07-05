Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

2-year-old believed to have drowned in Florida canal, police say

Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. Friday to report what looked like a child in...
Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. Friday to report what looked like a child in the canal behind the View Carlton Arms Apartments.(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy is believed to have drowned in a Bradenton canal Friday morning, police say.

Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. to report what looked like a child in the canal behind the View Carlton Arms Apartments.

The witness pulled the child from the water and waited for help to arrive, police said. First responders arrived at the location within five minutes, but the boy died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the boy lived at the apartment complex. The parents were located in their apartment and are working with police to piece together what happened.

While an official cause of death will be confirmed by the medical examiner, it is believed the toddler drowned, police said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A to Z Mart
‘It’s worth it’: Hinesville gas station loses up to $12,000 after selling gas at a discount for community
Fireworks will begin along the Savannah River about 9:15 p.m. on Monday.
Savannah fireworks show scheduled for Monday night
Barnard Street
Two teens injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
Makeshift Memorial set up at site of deadly crash on I-95 near Florida-Georgia line
Makeshift memorial set up at site of fatal crash near Georgia-Florida border
1 injured, suspect arrested after shooting on Hollywood Drive
1 injured, suspect arrested after shooting on Hollywood Drive

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade
A man pleads for the return of a priceless family heirloom after it was stolen last month in...
'I just want it back': Owner offers $10,000 for return of stolen Torah
A Gorgosaurus dinosaur skeleton, the first to be offered at auction, at Sotheby's New York,...
76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYC
William Stokes
Garden City Police searching for missing 64-year-old man without his medication