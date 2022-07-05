Bulloch Co. recreation department to look at options after last-minute fireworks cancellation

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of Statesboro’s annual July 4th Firecracker Festival lost their fireworks show at the last minute.

Staff members at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Recreation Department say they’re as disappointed as anyone that they had to cancel the Independence Day weekend fireworks Sunday morning after an accident in another town the night before.

Crowds were noticeably smaller than the usual 10,000 or more. Children’s games and other events continued despite the fireworks cancellation.

Staffers say members of the fireworks company that would have provided their show Sunday night suffered injuries Saturday night elsewhere at another show.

“We’re going to sit down this week and discuss and get back with the fireworks company when they get back in to work and look at the options - whether we reschedule or how we go from here,” said Kimberly Sharpe, with the Statesboro-Bulloch Recreation Department.

She says the vendor has handled the fireworks show at Mill Creek for several years. But neither they nor the recreation department could find a backup vendor on such short notice, especially on the busiest fireworks day of the year.

