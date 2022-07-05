‘Feels like’ temperatures around 100 on Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our Tuesday starts out muggy and calm with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Much like Monday, temperatures warm up quickly reaching the lower 90s by lunchtime. Afternoon highs will also top out in the lower 90s. It will be important to stay hydrated if you have outdoor plans, “feels like” temperatures will range from 100 to 103 for most of the afternoon.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 1.0′ 7:01AM I 6.5′ 1:12PM I 1.6′ 7:25PM

Wednesday will be a similar day, with highs a couple degrees warmer in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but a stronger afternoon storm or two will be possible along the sea breeze. The main threat will be heavy rain that could lead to isolated flooding.

For Thursday and Friday, a couple atmospheric features could be in play to increase our rain chances, although highs will still be in the low to mid 90s. This trend continues into the weekend. Isolated afternoon downpours are possible each afternoon.

For the weekend, a “cold” front will be moving in, right not the timing favors late Saturday into Sunday. Sunday should be closer to 90 degrees during the afternoon. Slightly cooler air is then possible behind the front on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical update: The entire Atlantic basic is calm. There are no tropical cyclones expected to develop over the next five days.

