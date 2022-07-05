Flight cancelations expected to continue after busy Fourth of July weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With all of summer’s major holidays now over, the question now is if airlines will start to see any sort of normalcy going forward.

The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport will be busy. Lot of families are traveling this time of year, business travel is back and of course summer is always busy but those cancellations are expected to also continue into the summer months.

The large number of cancellations nationwide is because of a few factors – but mainly the limited number of flight crew members.

If there are any delays for weather or other mechanical issues – it is causing a huge domino effect across the country because there just aren’t enough backup flight crews to pick up the flights and that is leading to the cancellations.

“We’ve been lucky, we haven’t had large numbers of cancellations, there have been some, usually early in the morning or late in the evening and that is where the crew issues come into play if a flight gets in too late and they were supposed to be operating the aircraft the next day then they run into timing out issues is what they call it,” said Lori Lynah, Director of Marketing & Air Service Development.

The Savannah Hilton Head International Airport says to help with the changes and the overall congestion at the airport, they have additional staff on the ground at all hours of the day and they say it seems to be helping.

If you have questions about what to do, be sure to ask one of them. But really prepare for those delays and be sure to keep checking your flight status if you are catching a flight anytime soon.

This 4th of July weekend has seen the most airplane travel since before the pandemic, and with that, thousands of cancellations and delays.

Cancellations are expected to continue across the country.

This past weekend was the airport’s busiest of the year and in total from Friday through Monday, they had a total of 17 cancellations total from Friday through Monday both arriving and leaving the Savannah airport.

While they have been lucky so far, airport officials say to plan for the worst case scenario and get back up plans in place.

If you have a late night connection, start looking at hotels near the airport so if your flight does get canceled, you can call right away and beat the crowd.

Anytime you are by a charger, plug your phone in and keep it charged so you can stay up to date.

Finally, pack lots of snacks, especially when traveling with the kids to make sure you have something to eat if you do get stuck for a while.

The issues right now are mainly being caused by short staffed airlines, but they don’t expect any changes for at least a few months.

“What I have heard from the airlines most is that in the fall we should see a little bit of relief, I think a lot of it has to do with crews coming back online and getting recertified and that sort of thing now that everybody is back in the office and things are moving then hopefully we will see some of that get back to normal in the fall,” said Lynah.

Once we get to the fall things typically calm down, also as the kids return to school and less families are traveling.

But if you are heading to the airport soon, be prepared for anything to happen because it will be very busy all summer long. So arrive early to park, check your bags and get through the security checkpoint.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.