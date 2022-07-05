Sky Cams
Flood lights installed in Savannah near Ellis Square to decrease violence

By Sean Evans
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, the City rolled out flood lights in Ellis Square, which is an area the Mayor noted as being too dark.

Despite the flood lights being rolled out this weekend, there still was a shooting involving teens.

Still, Mayor Johnson says they’ll remain in place to cast a brighter light on the square until more permanent lighting upgrades are put in place.

And the Mayor says this isn’t the only area the City is focusing on when it comes to lighting upgrades to help deter crime.

He says the City is partnering with Georgia Power to do what he’s calling a lighting audit across Savannah.

That process is still in it’s early stages, but it will mimic what the City of Atlanta did with Georgia Power with their Light up the Night initiative, which prioritized lighting needs based on things like crime data, crashes and existing lighting coverage.

“Although we were able to quickly create a temporary solution for Ellis Square while we work toward something more permanent, we want our residents to know that this is a part of a city-wide approach of dealing with the issue of lighting,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

As for the flood lights in Ellis Square and how long they’ll be used, and on what days, the Mayor says that’s still being looked at.

