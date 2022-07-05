Former Benedictine star Holton named to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team

CARY, N.C.. (WTOC) - Former Benedictine Cadet star Carter Holton will wear the red, white, and blue for Team USA later this month.

Holton, who is coming off a season where he was named a Freshman All-American after a stellar first season with Vanderbilt, is one of 26 players named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team on Tuesday. He is one of five Vanderbilt Commodores named to the roster.

Holton and Team USA will compete in the Honkbalweek Haarlem in Haarlem, Netherlands from July 8-15. The team will face off with Japan, Cuba, Italy, the Netherlands, and Curacao in group play. Competition begins on Saturday, July 9 when the U.S. squad faces Japan.

Team USA has competed in Honkbalweek Haarlem five times since 2000, winning four gold medals in that stretch, including in the team’s most recent appearance in 2014.

Holton led the Cadets to a state title in 2018 and was a dominant force on the mound during his tenure at BC. That trend continued in his first season at Vanderbilt.

The southpaw went 8-4 with a 3.14 ERA in 15 starts with the Commodores. In 80.1 innings pitched as a freshman, Holton struck out 97 batters while allowing 56 hits and 28 earned runs. Holton was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

For more on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and how to watch Holton and Team USA in Honkbalweek Haarlem, go to https://www.usabaseball.com/news/topic/collegiate/usa-baseball-names-2022-collegiate-national-team-roster.

