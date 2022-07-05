Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Garden City Police searching for missing 64-year-old man without his medication

William Stokes
William Stokes(Garden City Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Garden City are searching for a 64-year-old missing man.

According to the Garden City Police Department, William Stokes was last seen in Garden City on Saturday, July 2. Police say Stokes takes daily medication which he has been without since Saturday.

Stokes is 6-feet tall and weighs around 240 pounds.

If you have seen him or know where he is located, please contact the Garden City Police Department at (912) 966-7777 or 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A to Z Mart
‘It’s worth it’: Hinesville gas station loses up to $12,000 after selling gas at a discount for community
Fireworks will begin along the Savannah River about 9:15 p.m. on Monday.
Savannah fireworks show scheduled for Monday night
Barnard Street
Two teens injured in overnight shooting in Savannah
Makeshift Memorial set up at site of deadly crash on I-95 near Florida-Georgia line
Makeshift memorial set up at site of fatal crash near Georgia-Florida border
1 injured, suspect arrested after shooting on Hollywood Drive
1 injured, suspect arrested after shooting on Hollywood Drive

Latest News

Flight cancelations expected to continue after busy Fourth of July weekend
Plant Riverside hosts 4th of July celebration
Plant Riverside hosts 4th of July celebration
THE News at 11
Plant Riverside hosts 4th of July celebration
Fireworks will begin along the Savannah River about 9:15 p.m. on Monday.
Savannah fireworks show scheduled for Monday night