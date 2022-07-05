Garden City Police searching for missing 64-year-old man without his medication

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Garden City are searching for a 64-year-old missing man.

According to the Garden City Police Department, William Stokes was last seen in Garden City on Saturday, July 2. Police say Stokes takes daily medication which he has been without since Saturday.

Stokes is 6-feet tall and weighs around 240 pounds.

If you have seen him or know where he is located, please contact the Garden City Police Department at (912) 966-7777 or 911 immediately.

