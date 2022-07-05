Hiring process begins for new Savannah police chief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayor Van Johnson was complimentary in his comments about Chief Minter, and the job he’s done here over four years, calling the position the toughest in any local government.

“The hours that I know I’ve spent with Chief Minter, particularly at community events, and at events, and on scenes in the middle of the night, the fact was he was there. We need that type of high-touch engagement,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Looking ahead now, the focus for City Manager Jay Melder will be conducting searches both nationally and closer to home to find Minter’s replacement, with the goal of finding a new chief by the end of the year.

“I don’t think that we’ll have any lack of people wanting to come to Savannah. Likewise, I think we have some internal candidates that might also be interested,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson made it clear city council has no role in the search, and that the task is solely that of the City Manager.

But the Mayor did weigh in on the caliber of candidate needed to take the helm of the Savannah Police Department.

“My thought has always been bring the best individual you can bring to this community. And it has to be a mixture of knowledge, skills and abilities of policing as a profession,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson says Minter’s replacement will also have to demonstrate a deep understanding of the City.

“Savannah is an interesting place, you have to get Savannah,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

And Minter’s position isn’t the only public safety chief the City Manager is looking to fill now, he’s also looking to find a permanent fire chief as well.

