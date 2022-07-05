No major incidents with large crowds on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city leaders expected this past holiday weekend to draw more people than the island has ever seen.

While they don’t have a final count of how many people came as of Tuesday, they are saying that there were relatively few incidents over the weekend.

Over the three-day period from July 2 to July 4, there were 46 citations issued.

Sixteen of those citations were for having glass on the beach, while eight were for having pets on the beach. Two were given out to people who left their pets in their cars.

There were only six littering citations issued, and 11 for smoking on the beach.

There were also two arrests this weekend for public intoxication. One intoxicated person was caught urinating in the sand dunes and was arrested.

The second person was arrested for being unable to leave the water because he was so intoxicated.

Assistant City Manager Michelle Owens says beachgoers should let those incidents serve as a reminder not to drink too much on the beach.

“Unfortunately, one thing we did see, was, there’s a lot of drinking. People bring their beer and their cooler to the beach. They want to sit on the beach and enjoy it, a cold six pack. And sometimes they overdo it. Unfortunately, our officers do have to deal with behavior due to overdrinking,” Owens said.

Tybee Ocean Rescue had a relatively quiet weekend. Capt. Matt Bowen they only conducted four rescues, one of which was on the sand dune.

They also had 20 assists and 37 missing persons - all of which were reunited with family or friends.

