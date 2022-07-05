Sky Cams
Plant Riverside hosts 4th of July celebration

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s biggest fourth of July celebration wrapped up Monday in Plant Riverside.

A lot of families came out and plenty of people traveled in town for the 4th of July celebration.

Plant Riverside gave them some of everything including entertainment, live music and good food and the Savannah Waterfront finished it off with fireworks for the grand finale.

Everyone who came down to Plant Riverside for the 4th of July had their own reasons for what makes it so special.

“I’ve always wanted to come to savannah cause I just love history and they were having a big fireworks show.”

“So we just came down here to see it.”

“We live in America and it shows how much we love the world.”

“I love the fourth of July and what we celebrate it for and what it stands for.”

“Honestly just the community. Everyone seems to be having a good time it’s a nice vibe that’s going around”

“Swimming and bounce houses and fireworks. I like the fireworks.”

Plant Riverside was the spot to be and it also gave families some much needed time together.

“Spending time with our family on the fourth of July that’s normally what we do and last time, we watched fireworks and I rode a rollercoaster that was scary.”

It was a three-day celebration and some Savannahians and tourists can’t wait till next year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

