Realtors discuss changes in the housing market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Increased interest rates have not slowed the active housing market in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, but might be impacting the type of homes you can buy.

Steve Candler, the CEO of the Savannah Board of Realtors and Michael Caputo, a longtime mortgage advisor in Savannah joined Morning Break look at changes and trends in the local real estate market and what future homebuyers can do to put themselves in a good position.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.