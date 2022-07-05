Richmond Hill community helps Flashback bar reopen following fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill bar is back open this afternoon after a fire forced it closed Monday.

The owner of Rock n roll themed Flashback bar in Richmond Hill says this fourth of July was the first time ever in nine years that they’ve had to close outside of regular operating hours.

He says that early Monday morning, an exhaust fan in one of the bathrooms shorted causing a small fire.

While the damage was minimal the owner was forced to close to make ceiling repairs and to clear the smoke.

Those who work here say the bar is a part of this community and bar owners say that very community delivered an overwhelming response saying people came out to help scrub the damaged areas and offer and necessary resources.

And while the owner says some were disappointed about the July 4th closure he says they’re able to reopen today thanks to that community effort.

“For them to come today and people calling me and suggesting things and said if I needed anything tonight, to “give us a call and we’ll come out.” It’s unbelievable the outreach in the community. We try to help them and I’m glad that they came through for us,” James Castiglione, Flashback Co-owner said.

Bar owners are also praising fire officials for preventing what they say could’ve been a much worse situation and for helping them keep the music going.

