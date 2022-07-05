Savannah man finds celebratory gunfire bullet hole in hood of car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah resident Joe Webb said that he didn’t go out to celebrate the 4th of July to avoid any potential incidents that may arise, but that didn’t end up working out.

When he came outside to go to work Tuesday morning, he found a bullet hole in the hood of his car.

“I just happened to glance down, and I saw this spot on my hood, and I thought, ‘Well, that’s not supposed to be there,’ and I took a closer look, and I saw that it was a bullet hole,” Webb said.

Webb went on to work, and after his friends urged him to look under the hood, he ended up finding the bullet itself.

“It was surprising to me that it rode with me to work without falling out,” he said.

After finding the bullet, Webb called police who took the bullet and a report, though Webb says police say they didn’t think there was a lot that could be done.

Webb says it’ll cost him around $250 to repair the bullet hole, which frustrates him but that he feels lucky that he didn’t get hurt.

“It may be something that’s harmless in your mind to just fire a gun up into the sky, but as the saying goes, what goes up must come down. And that’s going to come down on something or somebody,” Webb said.

