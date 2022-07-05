Sky Cams
Statesboro firefighters receive rare opportunity to train on multi-level buildings

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As buildings get taller and taller in Statesboro, fire crews need the skills to be able to work on those two and three-story levels just like a single story home.

High in the air, Statesboro firefighters practice the cuts they would use to open up a roof to deal with smoke and flames. Statesboro Fire and Georgia Southern teamed up to give crews the chance to tear through actual roofs, walls and windows.

“I would say this is one of the most valuable training opportunities we could have. This is “real world”, just like if we came to an actual call and have to use these techniques,” Asst. Chief Jason Baker, Statesboro Fire Dept. said.

They’re training inside University Villas. Southern closed the complex and will tear down the 148 apartments. But before the demo.

“It benefits them, but it benefits us at Georgia Southern because they’re more prepared for anything they may respond to,” Chris Colson said.

With more buildings on and around campus going to multiple stories, scenarios like this could happen.

The building landscape has changed. Used to be, it was all one and two stories. There’s more three and four stories.

It was just a year ago, the city had a fire at a complex similar to this. While they hope they don’t see another one, they have to stay ready if or when they do.

And contractors will start the demo work here next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

