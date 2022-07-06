Back to school shopping financial impacts on parents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s about that time of the year for parents to start back to school shopping and it’s a especially burden on some this year with prices of most necessities on the rise.

One mom is trying to make ends meet for her children.

Denise Gregory and her husband have six kids at home.

“It’s affecting us tremendously. It’s a very stressful time.”

They are one of many families struggling to put gas in the tank and food on the table.

“Shelves are like empty and it’s like okay what do I do just feed the kids noodles?”

The high gas prices are hitting her pretty hard. Gregory lives in Hinesville but works as a license practical nurse on base at Hunter Army Airfield.

“She says she puts gas in her car about two to four times a week and it takes 80 dollars to fill her tank. And on top of that she spends about 1000 dollars on groceries.”

So her anxiety is growing as it’s that time of the year again for back to school shopping. She says tensions are growing in her household.

“Because we’re trying to figure out if we’re going to pay this bill or pay that bill but you know the kids got to have their school clothing. You’re always trying to cut corners and find coupons and catch sales here and there but yea it’s stressful,” Denise Gregory said.

And that stress is falling on her kids. Her 16-year-old twins are on the job search.

Regardless, Gregory is willing to do what she has to to make sure her kids have what they need for the year

“If I have to work two and three jobs you know that’s what it is.”

