Chatham Co. health department to host back to school clinics

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District has several free back to school health screenings for kids in our area starting Thursday.

“I’m a little bit concerned about what will happen.”

With parents getting their kids ready for school with school supplies and checkups, The possible spread of COVID 19 in schools is leaving Dr. Lawton Davis with the Coastal Health District uneasy. He says the numbers aren’t reflecting the true burden of virus in our community.

But the availability of COVID vaccines for kids 6 months and older gives him a little bit of relief.

“Fortunately every school aged kid is now eligible for a vaccine and the vaccines when tested in the younger kids is proven to be very very safe and very effective,” Dr. Lawton Davis said.

While that vaccine is not required, students who are going to a Georgia school for the first time are required to have a vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screening.

The Coastal Health District is offering these screenings for free tomorrow from 8 am to 5 pm at the Chatham County Health Department location on Eisenhower Drive.

Not only is it a requirement, but it helps the health department care for children that may have missed trips to the doctor.

“We have a pediatric dentist on site who can check the children’s teeth and then refer to her own clinic for treatment and then we also get to see these kiddos. We can check their BMI, see if they need some nutritional counseling and refer them to our own registered dietitians and nutritionists as well,” Sierra Pebbles said.

No appointment is required and doctors recommend parents get there as early as possible.

