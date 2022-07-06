Sky Cams
City of Savannah making progress in usage of renewable resources, asking community to help

Savannah, Ga.
Savannah, Ga.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City officials say they are making big progress in their plans for using renewable resources, but they need your help.

This has been over a decade of work to get started. The city made the pledge to make it happen in 2020 and now they can actually start to implement some changes.

The whole goal is to have all electricity consumed in the City of Savannah to be generated from clean, safe and renewable energy by the year 2035. They have 13 years to make it happen and they are starting by weatherizing all city buildings to get to 100 percent clean energy and save tax dollars.

All of the future strategies and plans are in place, they just need help from the community and their input to make it happen.

“Energy prices are skyrocketing all across the country and people are taking a look at their energy bills, their gas bills and now is the time for us to figure out strategies to save money and help our planet at the same time so this is super exciting, now is the time for implementation,” said District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo.

The City is looking for people with experience in sustainability, renewable energy, law, finance, realty and skilled trades.

But if you don’t fit into one of those categories – it’s okay. They want to cast a wide net to get ideas from people of all backgrounds. If you are interested in volunteering – just head to their website to see how you can get involved.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

