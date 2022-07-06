Could a Buc-ee’s be coming to Glynn County?

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The popular Buc-ee’s chain may be opening a new travel center in Southeast Georgia.

Glynn County economic leaders have confirmed that they’ve approved plans for a large travel center off Exit 42 on Interstate 95. Now, that decision is getting some mixed reactions from travelers and locals alike.

John Fogg has lived off Exit 42 for about 35 years. He said he’s worried about the traffic a large travel center would bring.

“Everybody in the neighborhood, we live out here because it’s relatively quiet. There’s no crime. Most people are against it. I’m all for economic boom, but not right here,” Fogg said.

County officials wouldn’t confirm the name of the travel center, but business filings WTOC found through the Georgia Secretary of State’s office show the creation of Buc-ee’s Brunswick, LLC. A part of a large chain of travel centers which are growing in popularity.

Travelers along I-95 say they’ve visited a Buc-ee’s before and would be excited to see one in coastal Georgia.

“I believe it would be a good idea. Because having the facilities, it makes it very convenient for the travelers on this busy freeway, I think it would be a good idea,” said Sasha Eiatt and HR Eiatt, traveling form Andrews, S.C.

The Buc-ee’s website currently lists two locations in Georgia, Calhoun and Warner Robbins. The site doesn’t mention Brunswick as a future site. WTOC reached out to the company for comment and have not heard back.

There’s no word yet for a timeline on the project.

